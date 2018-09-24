English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shah Rukh Khan Once Asked Kajol to Learn How to Act. Here’s Why
Kajol opens up on working with SRK on Baazigar and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and why she didn’t want to do Dushman.
Kajol will next be seen in Helicoper Eela. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Currently busy promoting her upcoming film Helicoper Eela, in which she plays an overprotective mother to actor Riddhi Sen, Kajol recently revealed in a PTI interview that Shah Rukh Khan had once asked her to learn acting.
"... I remember having a conversation during Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan and he told me, I should learn how to act and I was like, 'I am doing so fabulously well'. He told me I need to burn out as an actor, I felt he talked nonsense sometimes,” she said.
Kajol called Karan Johar’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) one of the landmark films of her career that taught her about the importance of on-screen chemistry between actors. She said, “What I realized is that when you have fun off-screen, it translates on screen. Your off-screen equation is conveyed on screen. There is some relatability that comes on screen... You don't know what it is that attracts people."
The 44-year-old actor also talked about how uncomfortable she was shooting the rape scene in her 1998 film Dushman, in which she played the double role of twin sisters. "I had said 'no' to it because I did not want to do a film with a rape scene in it. I didn't want to enact that. I felt it would be difficult for me. I am not comfortable with somebody doing that to me on-screen, even for a shot or whatever," she said.
Helicoper Eela is slated to release on October 12.
