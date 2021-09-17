Shah Rukh Khan Once Asked ‘Will You Marry An Actor’, Here’s How Priyanka Responded

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who has already become a well-known name in Hollywood will be seen with Keanu Reeves in her next film, The Matrix Resurrections. Now a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra is going viral on social media in which both the Bollywood stars are seen sharing a funny moment. King Khan is seen asking an amusing question to the former Miss World. Priyanka is also responding in an equally sportive manner.

In 2000, Priyanka took part in the Miss India contest with Lara Dutta. While Lara won this title, Priyanka came second. At that time Shah Rukh was on the judge panel hence, he got the chance to ask Priyanka a question. Shah Rukh said that he goes weak in the presence of beautiful women. He asked if she would get a chance to marry an Indian sports man like Azhar Bhai who can make her travel the whole world, an artistic businessman like Swarovski who can buy her amazing necklaces or a Hindi film actor like him who does not have anything but questions like this to ask, who would she choose?

All these options given to Priyanka were present at the event as the judges. However, the actress gave a fantastic answer which made her a finalist. Priyanka said that if she will be given these three very difficult options she will choose an Indian sportsman so that when he comes home she will be there to be his support and to tell him that she is proud of him as much as India is. To tell him that he did his best and he is the best.

“I would take immense pride in her husband who will be of a strong character who can bring so much honour of the country,” Priyanka added.

