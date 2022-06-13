SRK Once Called Out Salman Khan For Accepting Award After He Vowed Not To Receive Them

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two of the greatest superstars of Bollywood. The duo has featured in a bunch of films together. Their friendship has faced the test of time, but the old friends found their way back to each other. They ensure to be by each other’s side through all the highs and lows. From Shah Rukh appearing on the reality show, hosted by Salman, to the latter doing a cameo in King Khan’s movie, looks like the duo is making up for all the lost time. A clip from the 44th Filmfare Awards in 1999, before differences cropped up between the duo, has cropped up on social media.

The video featured Shah Rukh and Salman having a fun conversation on the stage. SRK is seen joking about Salman’s shirtless look. To this, “Bollywood’s Bhai jaan” calls him an idiot. The clip goes back to 1999 when Salman was nominated for Best Actor (Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya) and Best Supporting Actor (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai). Salman won the award in the supporting actor category.

In the clip, Shah Rukh said, “I have one question for Salman, you know he told me one day when he wasn’t wearing his shirt, that “Shah Rukh you know something, I am never gonna accept awards, now you tell me how did you accept this one ullu ke patthey?”

Watch video:

In his reply, Salman said, “Kisne bola tha ki mein accept nahi karunga (Who told you that I will not accept this award)?” As Shah Rukh once again mentions that the actor only had told him that he would not accept awards, Salman promptly replied, “Ab mein he bol raha hun ki kar liya accept. Jab woh maan sakta hai toh yeh kyu nahi (Okay, now I am saying that I will accept it. If you listened to me at that time then why not today)?”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Pathan. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films, is directed by Siddharth Anand and features Shah Rukh in the lead role. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and will release on January 25, 2023. In Jawan, Shah Rukh is collaborating with filmmaker Atlee. The movie will land in theatres on June 2, 2023. Apart from these films, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Along with Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the film which will release on December 22, 2023.

On the other hand, Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. The film also features Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Zaheer Iqbal among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will release on December 30 this year.

