Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed He Couldn’t Afford To Buy Flowers For Gauri: ‘We Didn’t Have Money To…’

Bollywood power couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan never fail to serve major relationship goals to their fandom. The duo, who have been married for three decades, have defied the misconception that marriages don’t last long in the showbiz world. However, just like any couple, the duo have also experienced ups and downs in their relationship. Things weren’t always easy for the pair as it appears today.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan began building their empire from nothing. Do you know there was this phase in their life when they did not have enough money to even buy flowers for each other? Yes, you heard it right. The shocking revelation was made by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Flowers are always associated with the notion of romance in Bollywood. However, there was a time when the Baazigar of Bollywood couldn’t afford to give flowers to his ladylove. During an interaction with Bonobology back in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that before he became a massive Bollywood phenomenon, he was a struggling man working hard to make their daily ends meet.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri couldn’t afford to buy gifts or flowers. They did not have enough money to go to restaurants or eat street food like Chole Bhature. He said, “Earlier, neither me nor Gauri could afford good gifts for each other. There was a time when we couldn’t even afford flowers for each other. We did not have money to go to hotels and afford a Chole Bhature.”

However, the financial problem did not dull their romantic life in any way. There weren’t expensive gifts and luxury life, but they’ make it a point to make handmade presents for each other. During the same interaction, Shah Rukh Khan stated that those handmade gifts were the best ones he had given anyone.

He concluded, “Even when we were students, we just exchanged cards on birthdays that we made for each other and I thought the cards that I had made (for Gauri) were very creative. Those were the best gifts I ever gave anybody.”

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in a traditional Hindi wedding ceremony on October 25, 1991. The duo share three children together, Aryan who was born in 1997, and Suhana who was born in 2000. The couple welcomed their third child, son AbRam, in 2013 via surrogacy.

