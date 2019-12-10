Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Opens up About Giving Flops Lately, Says We Just Made Bad Films

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in conversation with NY-based BBC journalist Tom Brook to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his flagship cinema show ‘Talking Movies.’ Among other things, SRK spoke about his the flops he had given lately.

December 10, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan was recently in conversation with NY-based BBC journalist Tom Brook to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his flagship cinema show ‘Talking Movies.’ Among other things, SRK opened about his the flops he had given lately.

Talking about with his last few movies being a dud at the box office, he said, "I think we just made bad films. It’s as simple as that. Because in India, everyone knows how to play cricket and how to make movies. I really believe there’s no one reason for a movie going wrong, except for the fact that I truly believe I told a story badly. It’s not with humility, but with honesty, I am being ploy of the audience and if I can’t make my boss happy, I will be fired from the job.”

He adds jokingly, “Couple of times I have been fired but I guess I will be hired again.”

The actor has had career fluctuations from Raees (2017) which earned him mixed reviews. This was followed by Imtiaz Ali’s When Harry Met Sejal (2017), co-starring Anushka Sharma, and in Anand L Rai’s Zero (2018) which reunited him with his Jab Tak Hain Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The actor hasn’t officially announced or signed any new projects since then, despite promising to announce two projects on his birthday (November 2). Although rumours suggest that he will star in Atlee’s next and is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor also addressed the song and dance musicals prevalent in the Bollywood and said, “Musicals are here for a long, long time. Song and dance is an inherent part of storytelling for Bollywood. I also feel for the rest of the world, it’s an easy compartmentalisation to turn around and always say, ‘Bollywood is about song and dance,’ [but] it is not our only storytelling.”

Watch the conversation here.

