The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and it’s cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released yesterday. In the docu-series, Shah Rukh Khan talks about how he perfected his stammer in Darr and reveals how he used to bounce off crazy ideas to nail his villainous act in the Yash Chopra blockbuster.

He shared, “I had a classmate who had a stammer issue and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people’s minds become aware to one sound, and it’s like a sharp current. So, you can’t say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let’s make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he’s so aware of her.”

He added, “I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said ‘Dad won’t allow that.’ Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he’ll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji.”

Released in 1993, Darr: A Violent Love Story is a romantic psychological thriller film directed and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films. The film stars Sunny Deol, Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles. Back when it released, the film turned out to be a commericial success and was declared at a blockbuster.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together to speak about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

