After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, there’s a possibility that the makers may plan a full-fledged “two-hero" movie involving Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the spy universe. Tiger aka Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathaan garnered positive response from the audiences, who were super hyped to see the two biggest superstars together on the big screen after a very long time.

Now in a new interview, Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan spoke about the possibility of a two-hero project featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (possibly a crossover film with Pathaan and Tiger), in the future.

Shridhar Raghavan, who refrained from divulging more details about the future installments in the spy universe, told Pinkvilla that “we can expect everything." “Let us put it this way. If you are siblings, you guys will definitely meet for Diwali right? At some point, you all will catch up. So I’m sure there will be lots of combinations and permutations. The idea is to have as much fun as we can with these sorts of characters," he explained. “I write primarily as a guy sitting in the front (of audiences). I think we all come from that, we think this will be fun to do. I think we would wind up trying to do it," he added.

Meanwhile, Pathaan will always be remembered as Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers of all time considering the money it has minted at the box office in just a matter of one week. The spy-thriller that was mired in controversies and rampant boycott calls has crossed the Rs 600 crores gross worldwide and now it’s determined to achieve even more milestone in the coming days.

Speaking about Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh said on Monday, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He added, “In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years."

