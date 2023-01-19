Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Fees: SRK Charges Less Than Half of Akshay Kumar's Fees For YRF Film?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for Pathaan has allegedly been revealed and it is less than half of Akshay Kumar’s reported fee for his upcoming film Cuttputlli. The superstar is making his highly-anticipated comeback with Pathaan after four long years. While fans have been going gaga, booking tickets for the first day of first show across the country, trade analysts are predicting that the film will do business of Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore on its opening day.

Amid these predictions, a trade expert told India Today Shah Rukh has charged Rs 35-40 crore as a fee for Pathaan. While it seems lower than his peers, the report added that Shah Rukh has a profit-sharing deal on the film. The concept of profit-sharing on a film in India is not new. Several stars have previously reported having a profit-sharing ratio in a film they star.

However, Shah Rukh’s alleged fee for Pathaan is still comparatively much lower than the alleged fee of Akshay Kumar’s fee for Cuttputlli. MensXP in September 2022 reported that Akshay’s fee is 80 percent of the film’s budget, adding that the actor has allegedly charged Rs 120 crore for Cuttputlli. The actor has not reacted to the claims so far and News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Meanwhile, a fan had recently attempted to ask Shah Rukh about his fee for Pathaan. The actor, in his witty style, shut down the question. “Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye?😛 @iamsrk #AskSrk," a fan asked. The superstar replied, “Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???" leaving the internet in splits.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

