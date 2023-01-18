Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Is Getting Historic 9 AM Show at THIS Iconic Cinema Hall

The excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan seems to be growing every day. Such is the anticipation, that the movie is getting an amazing response from advance booking sales overseas. The makers of the movie have left no stone unturned to keep the fans excited. Now, in the history of Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy (G7) Multiplex that spans around 50 years, SRK-starrer Pathaan has gone on to become the first film ever to be screened at 9 am show at the theatres. It will open on January 25.

Sharing the feat of the Pathaan movie, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the news on Twitter. His tweet read, “‘Pathaan’ morning show at Gaiety, Bandra. For the first time - since its inception in 1972 - a movie [Pathaan] will be screened in the morning show [9 am] at the iconic Gaiety cinema, Bandra on 25 Jan 2023. SRK fan club has booked the cinema to celebrate its grand release." (sic)

‘PATHAAN’ MORNING SHOW AT GAIETY, BANDRA… For the first time - since its inception in 1972 - a movie [#Pathaan] will be screened in the morning show [9 am] at the iconic Gaiety cinema, Bandra on 25 Jan 2023… #SRK fan club has booked the cinema to celebrate its grand release. pic.twitter.com/EP6HnM0DJv— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2023

Yash Piryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe which is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan club and followed by the superstar himself, has arranged for the 9 am screening at the G7 multiplex. He responded to Taran Adarsh’s tweet which read, “Thank you, Taran Adarsh, for sharing this. We at SRK Universe are beyond thrilled to arrange this for all the SRK fans to mark the return of the King on the big screen after 4 years in the grandest manner”.

The fan club also shared their excitement for the SRK fans and wrote, “Our Mumbai team met Manoj Desai sir and he is thrilled to host us for a 9 AM show at Gaiety on 25th Jan. For the 1st time in 51 years, a 9 AM show and Pathaan is the 1st ever film to have a 9 AM show at Gaiety! We have booked entire 972 seats for SRK fans!”

Our #Mumbai team met #ManojDesai sir & he is thrilled to host us for 9AM show at #Gaiety on 25th Jan. For the 1st time in 51 years, a 9AM show & #Pathaan is the 1st ever film to have a 9AM show at Gaiety!We have booked entire 972 seats for #SRK FANs@drtinu28 @mannankheradia pic.twitter.com/zF9pxO2yjZ— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 17, 2023

Pathaan is being touted to be a blockbuster with its spectacular visuals, action, and storyline. This ambitious spy movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and is set to release on January 25.

