Earlier this week, it was announced that the team of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada has decided to push their release by a week ‘out of respect’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. However, now a new report has claimed that respect for Shah Rukh wasn’t the only reason the makers of Shehzada delayed the film’s release. A source has now claimed that the team is also working on a new promotional song.

According to a Mid-Day report, director Rohit Dhawan is filming a new promotional song with Kartik and Kriti Sanon in the lead in Madh Island. The alleged reason for a new song’s addition is the response to the film’s album. “Besharam rang and Jhoome jo Pathaan are topping the music charts. No movie song released since January, including Shehzada’s Munda sona hoon main and Chedkhaniyan, has been able to match their popularity," the source claimed.

“So, the makers decided to shoot a new promotional song that will pique audiences’ interest,” the source added, revealing that Bosco Martis, who choreographed Jhoome Jo Pathaan, is choreographing the new song.

The report also mentioned that there are inadequate screens on February 10. “Exhibitors want to make the most of Pathaan’s glorious run. It remains to be seen how many screens Shehzada gets in mid-February when Pathaan will enter its fourth week,” the source claimed.

Pathaan has been ruling the box office since its release. In just one week, the film has collected over Rs 600 crore gross worldwide and seems to be only going stronger in its second week. The film stars Shah Rukh in the lead with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in strong supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Shehzada promises to be packed with comedy, drama, and romance in addition to action. Besides Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Pritam has composed tracks for the film.

