Shah Rukh Khan Pays Full Attention To Rajkumar Hirani In New Leaked Dunki Pic, See Here

Another picture from the sets of Dunki has surfaced online showing Shah Rukh Khan in action. Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his film with Rajkumar Hirani in London and Europe. The actor is joined by Taapsee Pannu, who stars opposite him in the film. While the makers are yet to release SRK’s official first look, several pictures from the sets have leaked online so far, giving a glimpse of his look.

A new picture has given another close look at SRK and this time, Raju Hirani is in the frame as well. In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen wearing an all-black outfit. He was seen paying attention to Hirani while the crew surrounded them.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s new leaked pic from Dunki below:

Last week, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the streets of London leaked online. In the picture, SRK was seen down on one knee with a confused expression on his face while he held a bag in his hands. On the other hand, Taapsee sports a big smile while a bag is on her shoulder. It seems like the duo is off on a journey together.

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and director Rajkumar Hirani would be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule. Dunki is reportedly about a Punjabi boy who immigrates to Canada. It is stated that the theme of this movie is immigration across borders. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023. Shahrukh’s wife Gauri Khan is also associated with the production of this film.

Shah Rukh had formally announced Twitter earlier this year. “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023 (sic),” he tweeted.

