Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute to Saroj Khan: 'My First Genuine Teacher in Film Industry'

Shah Rukh Khan is among the Bollywood stars who have had a long professional relationship with Saroj Khan. On the choreographer's demise on Friday, the superstar remembered her as his "first genuine teacher in the film industry."

"My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me," he tweeted.

My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan, the name behind some of the most famous songs in Bollywood such as Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen, died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 71.

Fans have been paying tribute to the artist by sharing her throwback videos and pictures on social media. In a clip that has now gone viral, Khan recalls giving Shah Rukh Khan his iconic arms open pose, which stuck with the actor throughout his career.

In an interview, Khan recollected the time when she choreographed SRK and Kajol in Baazigar (1993) title track Baazigar O Baazigar. She says, "We were shooting Baazigar in Mauritius. He (SRK) takes name of land and sky, there's a back shot and he opens his arms. Then he turns and reveals name on his chest by opening his shirt. I gave him this action there."