Shah Rukh Khan Pens a Heartfelt Note for Mother-in-law Savita Chibber's Birthday
AbRam Khan looks like a carbon-copy of his dad in the picture, see pic!
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam and Devid Letterman during a fan meet from the balcony of Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: IANS)
Shah Rukh Khan often gives fans a glimpse into his life by being active on social media. The actor not only shares insights into his work, but also his personal life, by posting pictures of his family. The actor recently did that when he retweeted wife Gauri Khan's birthday wish for her mother Savita Chibber.
SRK also posted a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law. He wrote, "May you always be as funny and full of life as you are." In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan posing with an adorable AbRam who looks more and more like his dad, each passing day. The adorable message for his mom-in-law yet again proves how SRK will always be a family-man first.
Check out the Tweet below:
May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. https://t.co/7NvKkDxuJ6
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero that tanked the box-office, is on a self-proclaimed break from films. Recently it was rumoured that SRK would be appearing in a film directed by Mudassar Aziz. However, the actor took to Twitter and wrote a rather angry post about rumours that he had no idea about. "I do a film when I say I am doing it," he said. Check out the post below:
It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019
On the work front, SRK lent his voice as Mufasa to the Hindi version of Jon Favreau's The Lion King live-action remake. The actor's son Aryan Khan made his showbiz debut by voicing the role of Simba.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember That Viral Photo of Modi, Rahul in Tug of War? Meet the Artist 'Mumbai's Banksy'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Serbia Fans Why You Should Never Chant ‘Messi’ at Him
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More
- Online Shopping Will Be Better Once Amazon, Flipkart & Others Get New Guidelines?
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show