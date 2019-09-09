Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Pens a Heartfelt Note for Mother-in-law Savita Chibber's Birthday

AbRam Khan looks like a carbon-copy of his dad in the picture, see pic!

News18.com

September 9, 2019
Actor Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam and Devid Letterman during a fan meet from the balcony of Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: IANS)
Shah Rukh Khan often gives fans a glimpse into his life by being active on social media. The actor not only shares insights into his work, but also his personal life, by posting pictures of his family. The actor recently did that when he retweeted wife Gauri Khan's birthday wish for her mother Savita Chibber.

SRK also posted a heartfelt note for his mother-in-law. He wrote, "May you always be as funny and full of life as you are." In the picture, we can see Shah Rukh Khan posing with an adorable AbRam who looks more and more like his dad, each passing day. The adorable message for his mom-in-law yet again proves how SRK will always be a family-man first.

Check out the Tweet below:

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero that tanked the box-office, is on a self-proclaimed break from films. Recently it was rumoured that SRK would be appearing in a film directed by Mudassar Aziz. However, the actor took to Twitter and wrote a rather angry post about rumours that he had no idea about. "I do a film when I say I am doing it," he said.   Check out the post below:   

On the work front, SRK lent his voice as Mufasa to the Hindi version of Jon Favreau's The Lion King live-action remake. The actor's son Aryan Khan made his showbiz debut by voicing the role of Simba.

