Shah Rukh Khan Pens 'Lockdown Lessons', Shares His Quarantine Salt-and-pepper Look

People have been staying indoors, maintaining social distancing and following the guidelines of the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Shah Rukh Khan too is quarantined with his family at their home in Mumbai.

In a heartfelt post, the actor reminded his fans and followers that lockdown has made him aware of how those he is currently interacting with are the only important people in his life.

Share the post on social media, he spoke about the lessons he learned during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and mentioned about the value of love and emotions.

Captioning the post, “Lockdown lessons…”, he also shared a picture of himself flaunting his salt-and-pepper look.

Here’s what the actor wrote:

"That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did.

That we really don’t need (emotionally) more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up.

That we can stop the clock for a bit and reimagine our lives when the rush to acquire false securities is peeled away from us.

That we can laugh with those we fought so hard... and know that our ideas weren’t actually any bigger than theirs.

And above all, love is still worth it, no matter what anyone else tells you!"

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh asked people to support healthcare workers by contributing towards Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other essentials.

The actor, along with his wife Gauri Khan, had also offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.

