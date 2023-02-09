Shah Rukh Khan Performs High-Octane Action Scenes in New Ad, Fans Dub It Pathaan 2

Shah Rukh Khan has been garnering all the attention for his recently released Pathaan. The superstar was recently seen in a cold drink ad, where he goes on to perform some high-voltage action scenes just like in his film. In the soft drink commercial, the actor is dressed in all-black fights with goons, jumps on a helicopter, and kicks up a storm in order to get to his favourite drink.

Towards the end of the video, the director tells Shah Rukh to take a break so that a stuntman can take over. On hearing this, the actor refuses his offer and continues to perform the stunts, leaving everyone shocked.

Watch the video below:

The actor’s fans are left impressed by the video. One of the users wrote, “His next movie Pathaan 2 or Tiger 3 will have similar scenes. Same to how there was a train scene in the soft drink ad and there was also a train scene for Pathaan." Another user wrote, “Sare TVC Pathaan 2 me dalo ab… He is now the biggest action star of India."

Shah Rukh Khan recently thanked his fans for the overwhelming support they gave to his film. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a sun-kissed photo of himself along with a note that read, “The Sun is alone… it Burns… and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on Pathaan."

Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is on a record-breaking spree at the domestic and global box office. According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, the film has raked over Rs 446.20 crore at the box office in India so far. The YRF actioner has become the most successful Hindi film of all time. It has also surpassed Dangal to become India’s highest-grossing Hindi film. Pathaan continues to make box office history by breaking too many records.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Atlee’s directorial film Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release on June 2, 2023.

