Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani just made our day with his latest photoshoot! He has just shared the pics of his muse - Shah Rukh Khan, for a new photoshoot, and needless to say we are in love. While SRK’s latest release Pathaan is continuing to smash all box office records, Dabboo Ratnani blessed our Instagram feeds with stunning pics of King Khan and the internet is smitten.

In the picture, SRK is seen wearing a black sweater, blue denim and black shoes. He can be seen sporting a fierce expression on his face. The actor is looking remarkable as ever. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post, " The Best"

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pictures were shared, scores of SRK fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actor. One of the fans wrote, “king 👑," Another commented, “King Khan❤️." A third fan added, “Yes, SRK is the best ❤❤." “Ufff," reads another comment.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan is ruling the box office. So far the movie in Hindi has earned ₹ 481.35 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In the tweet, it mentioned “#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 481.35 cr.

#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 481.35 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WP6Jkgdnni— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2023

Taran Adarsh also broke down the collections of the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, and he tweeted: “#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 3]: Fri 15 lacs, Sat 25 lacs, Sun 40 lacs, Mon 10 lacs, Tue 20 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.50 cr." " NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 498.85 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC… *Combined biz* will cross ₹ 500 cr mark today [Wed]. #India biz. Nett BOC.", he mentioned in the tweet.

Recently, the makers of Pathaan announced that the film will be available across all theatres in India for just Rs 110 on February 17. The decision has been taken to celebrate ‘Pathaan Day’ in the country. This comes as Pathaan has been ruling the box office ever since its release. The film has already collected over Rs 950 crores at the box office globally and is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore.

Released on February 25, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 film Zero. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Salman Khan also made a special apearance as Tiger in Pathaan. The plot of the film revolves around an exiled RAW agent who sets on a mission to fight against a private terrorist organization Outfit X, run by John Abraham, as they plan to launch a heinous attack on India.

