Shah Rukh Khan Poses With AR Rahman In Viral Pic From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Wedding; Check Here

After testing negative for coronavirus, superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding in Chennai on June 9. While Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was a private ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also graced the event. While several pictures of the actor from the celebrity wedding went viral on social media, in the latest one he can be seen posing with AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen.

In the picture shared by one of the fans’ accounts, SRK can be seen standing next to AR Rahman and his son. SRK wore a white shirt and paired it with blue trousers. He kept her look simple, yet stunning. On the other hand, AR Rahman can be seen posing in a green kurta.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Earlier, another picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was also shared on social media in which the superstar was seen posing in a simple beige suit. In another click, he was seen with his Jawan director Atlee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlee (@atlee47)

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together in Jawan, the teaser of which was released earlier this month. “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come,” SRK said while talking about the film. Produced by Gauri Khan and directed by Atlee, the film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Pathaan and Dunki. There are reports that the actor will also feature in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 for an action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.