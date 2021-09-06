Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Pune Metro Staff Amid Rumours of Collaborating With Atlee

Following rumours that Shah Rukh Khan is filming in Pune for director Atlee's upcoming film, photos of the megastar posing with Pune metro employees recently surfaced on social media. Even though no one has spoken anything about the expedition, the latest viral images are at least an unofficial confirmation of SRK’s first-ever collab with Atlee.

Shah Rukh can be seen posing with Pune Metro workers in an all-black suit in the Photos. In addition, he is spotted wearing sunglasses and a face mask. The images are being extensively circulated on the actor’s fan pages. After taking photographs, he was seen signing autographs.

Atlee was questioned about working with Shah Rukh in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Twitter in October 2019. The director stated that he has a great deal of admiration and respect for SRK. He further stated that SRK likes his work and that he would want to collaborate with the actor.

Within a few weeks, Atlee's wife, Priya Mohan, tweeted a photo of the couple standing with Shah Rukh, fuelling rumours that the two were working together. Nayantara was also said to be in the flick. Now the pictures are Informally validating the rumours.

On Saturday, photographs of SRK and Nayanthara also went viral on the internet hinting towards their latest collaboration. If sources are to be believed, the filmmaker has pulled off a fantastic casting coup with the film, which also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Rana Daggubati.

SRK has been on hiatus since 2018, but now he is all set to return with Not only Atlee’s next, but three biggies. Rajkumar Hirani's sequel and Siddharth Anand's Pathan are also in the line of the megastar’s list.

While Hirani's second is still in the works, SRK has already filmed for Pathan's key roles. He, Deepika Padukone, and the rest of the cast would most likely be travelling to Europe to film an abroad schedule for the Siddharth Anand-directed film.

