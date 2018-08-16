English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Message On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Death, Says ‘Love You Baapji’
In his Instagram post, Khan describes how his father used to take him out for Vajpayee’s speeches. One of the finest political orators, Vajpayee was also a poet and that gave them the chance to discuss arts and other literary developments.
Former Prime Minister and one of the tallest leaders in independent India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee touched the lives of millions of people across all walks of life including film actors. Shah Rukh Khan was also among them. The Bollywood superstar has posted a heartfelt message on the demise of Vajpayee.
The most touching part of the most is when Khan reveals Vajpayee was called Baapji in his house. He concludes the post by saying that he will never forget the ever smiling face of ‘Baapji’.
Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the BJP patriarch was a Member of Parliament since 1957 till the end of 2005. The saffron party website calls him the “first and the only person since Jawaharlal Nehru to occupy the office of the Prime Minister of India through three successive Lok Sabhas”. He held the prime ministerial post from May 16-31, 1996, and then again for from March 19, 1998, to May 13, 2004.
