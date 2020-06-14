Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'He Loved Me So Much'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid a heartfelt tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Sushant was a big fan of Shah Rukh and was often compared with the superstar, as both of them made a successful transition from TV to cinema and also for the fact that both found their way in the industry without any Godfathers.

Sharing an old picture with Sushant, Shah Rukh tweeted, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"





In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, Sushant had said that he became an actor because of Shah Rukh.

"When I was in school and even when studying engineering, I used to watch his films. Shah Rukh’s name was and is synonymous with romance. Whenever we spoke to girls, we used to talk like him. When I was in the eighth standard, I would dance to ‘Suraj hua madham’. I have to achieve many things before I become even the ‘S’ of SRK," he had said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

