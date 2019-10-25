Shah Rukh Khan Posts Heartwarming Message for Wife Gauri on 28th Anniversary

The love story of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan is stuff legends are made of. The two met when they were students at Delhi University, where Shah Rukh would travel long distances from his college Hansraj in North Campus to meet Gauri at Lady Shri Ram College. The couple that got married in 1991 celebrates their 28th anniversary on Friday. SRK took to social media to wish his better half a happy anniversary with an adorable message.

Posting a black and white selfie of the two, the actor wrote, "Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!" The couple share three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

In a recent interview, Gauri Khan opened up about being married to Shah Rukh. When asked if there is anything negative about being married to him, she said, "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives."

"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative," she added, speaking to IANS.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently on a sabbatical from films after his last venture Zero, which failed to create an impact at the box office.

