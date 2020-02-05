Shah Rukh Khan Praises Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Performance

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have separately released a number of chart-topping hits that dominated both the pop and Latin charts in the last two decades. Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Lopez and Shakira infused their Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

Read: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Breaks the Internet, Watch Here

Shakira wooed the audience by grooving to her iconic song "Hips don't lie".

At the halftime show of Super Bowl in Miami, Shakira celebrated her 43rd birthday by bellydancing on stage and performing her signature step of "Hips don't lie". She performed on the stage for six minutes, opening the set with "She Wolf" before inviting Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for a duet on a cover of Cardi B's "I like it". Shakira concluded the show with her most famous track, "Hips don't lie".

Read: Shakira Recreates 'Hips Don't Lie' Magic at Super Bowl

Meanwhile, Lopez, in a black leather outfit that her dancers matched, started with a nostalgic snippet of “Jenny From the Block.” She exhibited some startling pole-dancing moves, a reference to her much-celebrated turn in the movie “Hustlers.” At one point she bent into a deep squat while standing on the shoulders of a dancer that likely had muscles aching across the country in sympathy.

Seeing Shakira and Lopez's performance, social media users praised them a lot. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also said on Twitter that he was blown away by Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show. SRK took to social media and praised the performance put up by the two artists. He wrote, "So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite."

Check out SRK's tweet praising Shakira and Lopez below:

So wonderful, so hard working so absolutely entertaining. My all time favourite. https://t.co/bC3IxRinVr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2020

(With inputs from news agencies)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.