Shah Rukh Khan Prepares for Pathan and Atlee's Next, Hits the Gym to Get Back in Shape

According to recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan has resumed work on his physique as both his upcoming films require him to be in a larger-than-life avatar.

Entertainment Bureau

After Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero in 2018, fans of the superstar have been waiting eagerly for him to return to the big screen. Now with Atlee’s upcoming film and the much-awaited Pathan, the actor is all set to spread his charisma on celluloid again. However, the shoot of his films was put on hold in October due to his son’s legal battle. And now that Aryan Khan has returned home safely, SRK can resume his work on the professional front.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor has resumed work on his physique as both his upcoming films require him to be in a larger-than-life avatar. The publication quoted the source as saying, “It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase, the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go of all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar."

The source also added that SRK is hitting the gym to get into shape.

“He was at his fittest best while shooting for Pathan, and that was the primary reason to do back-to-back action films. He wanted to carry forward his bulked-up avatar in Atlee’s film too before moving onto something soft like Rajkumar Hirani. He is all ready to commence the final leg of Pathan soon and then jump into Atlee’s film, which will be shot extensively in Mumbai and Dubai over a period of 160 days,” the source further said.

first published:December 05, 2021, 16:07 IST