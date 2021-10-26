Shah Rukh Khan Preparing For Longer Jail Time For Aryan; Ishaan Khatter 'Constantly in Touch' With Ananya Panday

Aryan Khan‘s bail plea will be heard by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. Former Attorney General for India, Mukul Rohatgi will be lead counsel in the case that will be presented in front of Justice Nitin Sambre. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is prepared to oppose Aryan’s bail plea, along with the other accused. Amid all this, speculations are rife about what’s going on in the Khan family and what the mood is like at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence?

Ananya Panday has been under the Narcotics Control Bureau scanner after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter’s mobile phone. Ananya was questioned on two separate occasions last week for a total of six hours. During these testing times, her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter has been standing like a rock beside her and her family. According to India Today, he has been in constant touch with her and making sure that her family is doing fine.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan‘s plea hearing is being heard on Wednesday by the High Court in Mumbai. The star-kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a drug bust on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan and seven others were arrested by the NCB in relation to this case. Amid his hearing, an old post by SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani has gone viral on social media. In the post, the manager can be seen praising Aryan for his intelligence.

Leading South actress Nayanthara was earlier cast in upcoming Atlee directorial, tentatively titled Lion, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie had gone on the floors earlier last month with Shah Rukh shooting for some of the sequences with the cast in Pune. However, the shooting with the Bollywood actor was put on hold indefinitely after his son Aryan’s arrest in a drugs case. In the meantime, it was reported that Nayanthara was filming her scenes for the film with a body double of Shah Rukh.

Bollywood star Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his film Antim: The Final Truth, which will release next month. After the trailer of the film released, Salman was spotted at the birthday bash of his brother-in-law and co-star Aayush Sharma. A video featuring him from the night is going viral on social media, and the reason is his rumoured girlfriend, Romanian singer Iulia Vantur. A video taken by the paparazzi where Iulia walks away from Salman rather than posing with him is going viral on social media.

