Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Have Gotten Work Done on Themselves, Claims Don 2 Fame Alyy Khan

British star Alyy Khan, who has shared the screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan in Don 2, recently admitted that both the Bollywood stars have altered their faces using cosmetics. During his appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, Alyy Khan was questioned if he has seen the Bollywood biggies without makeup, and the Luck By Chance actor confirmed that he has. Alyy highlighted to the host that if Wasim Akram can change the lookout of his entire face, so can Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan, whose professions demand it.

According to Alyy, these are modern times where removing wrinkles, getting filler or botox have become a right of actors. He asked, “These people have all the money in the world, don’t you think they get work done?” The host quickly enquired if all of them are plastic, to which Alyy said they were all hard-working people who have gotten some work done on themselves. “They’re all over 50, some are over 55. Look at Shah Rukh’s body and face. Look at Priyanka, she’d be in her 40s, and she has maintained herself, her fitness, diet, health, and cosmetics, of course,” he continued.

During the same interaction, Alyy Khan also recalled a story that occurred during the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 2. Seemingly, actor Hrithik Roshan would also visit the set for filming a small part of the film. While all the actors would go to Shah Rukh Khan’s room for chilling after pack-up, it wasn’t the same for Hrithik Roshan. Be it 1 am or 2 am in the morning, the Krrish actor would make it a point to work out before joining them. “All of them are very disciplined,” he emphasized.

On the work front, Alyy Khan last played the role of Qasim Ali, a respected head of a slum in the American drama thriller Shantaram. Created by Eric Warren Singer in collaboration with Steve Lightfoot, the plot of the series is adapted from the book of the same name authored by Gregory David Roberts. The story chronicles the life of an Australian bank robber who flees to India to seek refuge. He will next share the screen space with the veteran diva Kajol in the Hindi remake of The Good Wife. Alyy Khan also plays a pivotal role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Read all the Latest Movies News here