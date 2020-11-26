Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pay Tribute to Diego Maradona

Iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He was 60.

His death came soon after he had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier this month. The former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager is widely reckoned as the greatest player of all time.

The demise of Maradona saddened many fans across the world, including Bollywood celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others remembered the football legend as they put out messages on social media, mourning his loss.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP (sic)."

Mohanlal also mourned Maradona's demise.

Here's how Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the death of Maradona.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "RIP Diego Maradona. One of the greatest football players of all times. A true legend."

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Rest in Power," as she shared a picture of Maradona.

Here's how Ranveer Singh and others paid tribute to Maradona.

Nimrat Kaur, Saiyami Kher, Esha Gupta, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu and Bhumi Pednekar among others also shared messages after Maradona's death.

Maradona was hospitalised after he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully. Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.