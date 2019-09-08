Take the pledge to vote

Shah Rukh Khan Quashes Rumours About His Upcoming Films, Says 'I Do a Film When I Say am Doing it'

Of late there were reports doing rounds stating that Shah Rukh Khan has finally signed his next film post Zero.

Updated:September 8, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: PTI)
Of late there were reports doing rounds stating that Shah Rukh Khan has finally signed his next film post Zero. It was reported that SRK has given his approval to an action film with director Ali Abbas Zafar and the film will release in 2020. Some also reported that he has been roped in by Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a replacement of Salman Khan for Inshallah.

Quashing all such rumours, on Sunday, the actor took to Twitter to write about his associations with films. "It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise, it’s just post truth," tweeted Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh's last film was Zero. The actor hasn't signed any film post that. Earlier, talking about the same he said, "I can’t change that, and if I can’t change something, why should I think about it? If people feel that 'Zero' is very important for me, it’s their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work," the actor said.

"...I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years (laughs), or maybe, the comeback won’t happen. The trade world has a point of view about a film’s business, and they are right from their viewpoint," he added.

