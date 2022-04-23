Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki To Lock Horns with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan On Christmas 2023

Shah Rukh Khan left his fans all excited when he announced his collaboration with ‘3 Idiots’ director for Dunki, earlier this week. At the time, the teaser promo featuring the name of the film was released, SRK also revealed the release date of the film to be Christmas 2023. Interestingly though, the said date had already been locked in by a different big-ticket Bollywood actioner, i.e., Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar starrer flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The announcement of the film was made by Tiger and Akshay on February 8, 2022. Interestingly, this will be the first time that the two action stars Tiger and Akshay will be sharing the screen space. While the title is eponymous of 1998 Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, though, the film is not going to be a remake. The movie is a full-on action entertainer that is expected to be mounted on a huge scale. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films is being readied to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Speaking about King Khan’s Dunki, the film sees SRK and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. As per a report by Bollywood Hungrama, the movie is rumoured to be based on the issue of “donkey flight” — an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a popular escape path for Indians who wish to immigrate to the US and Canada. In this process, individuals enter a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It is a popular method among youngsters who do not get approval to enter their target country by legal ways.

SRK even began shooting for the project in April this year on sets that were erected at Film City.

