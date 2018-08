Shah Rukh Khan Reacting to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Will Leave You in Splits; Watch Video

When news broke that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reportedly got engaged while celebrating the actress' 36th birthday in London, the internet lost its calm. If that wasn't enough, rumours are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot in two months.During the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Chopra's impending marriage, and as expected the superstar replied with all his wit and grit."Even I am getting married. I'll send you an invite. My card will come to the reception and also, do come for the Mehendi," the actor quipped on the sidelines of the event.Courtesy: BollywoodLife/YouTube For the uninitiated, Chopra and Khan collaborated for Farhan Akhtar's Don two-part films back in 2006. In fact, the duo was linked romantically not just on the screen, but in real life during that time as well.Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut made a big revelation about Chopra and Jonas' impending marriage. On Tuesday night, Ranaut said that she had congratulated the Quantico actress and said that Chopra seemed, “extremely excited and very happy,”