News18.com

Updated:June 13, 2018, 3:03 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction to This Gorgeous Photo of Gauri, Suhana Will Make You Love Him Even More
Shah Rukh Khan's comment on wife's Gauri's photo will make your day.
Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the king of romance for his fans across the world. But in real life, he is happy being a doting father and a supportive husband. While Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are making the most of their stay in London, which is evident from their photos available on social media, King Khan is busy expressing his love and admiration for the mother-daughter duo.

Gauri is currently in London with her daughter Suhana, who is in the final year at Ardingly College.

Gauri had recently posted a few stunning photos with her daughter on Instagram. She shared the photos with a caption that read, "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly."





But more than the pictures, it is Shah Rukh Khan's caption that has us head over heels. He shared Gauri Khan's photos and said, "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai."


Shweta Bachan Nanda was also seen partying with them.

A pure visual delight #Annabel ..thanks Queenie

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



The British charm @annabelsmayfair

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



Suhana aspires to be an actress and her father is supportive of her dream. Yet, he has his reservations too. In an interview with DNA, King Khan had admitted that Suhana is an ardent cinema fan, but she should complete her studies first.

Shah Rukh Khan would next be seen in Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

