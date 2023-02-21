Shah Rukh Khan never misses a chance to appreciate and interact with his fans. The superstar, who is basking in the success of his recent release Pathaan, has now reacted to a viral video of Delhi University Professors dancing to the track Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The video opened with a group of college students dancing in a flash mob, which was later joined by their professors as well. Both students and professors performed the hook step of the song in complete sync.

Appreciating the dancing skills of the “educational rockstars”, SRK wrote, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them." Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post here:

The clip was originally shared by the Department of Commerce of Jesus and Mary College, DU with the caption that read, “Glimpses of a fun-filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23." Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is an alumnus of Delhi University.

This comes just a day after a fan asked SRK to share his opinion on Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s dancing skills. Posting an edited video of the two cricketers grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan on field, the Twitter user asked King Khan to comment on the same. The actor reacted and replied, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!"

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. It has entered Rs 1000 crore club. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the spy thriller featured Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan also had Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in the film.

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Atlee. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu in the pipeline.

