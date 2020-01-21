Shah Rukh Khan Recalled Disastrous Visit to Taj Mahal Where He Had 'Pink Lassi'

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently shot for the Republic Day special episode of Remo DSouza's reality show Dance Plus, remembered his Taj Mahal visit that he went by spending his first salary. The actor, who was given a 20-minute dance tribute by the participants, talked about his bad experience while visiting the monument.

The actor recalled that his first salary was of Rs 50 and after his train ticket he was left with only enough money to afford a ‘pink lassi’.

"A bee fell into it, but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Khan as saying.

The dance tribute consisted of his most iconic songs such as I Am The Best (Phi Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani), Yeh Dil Deewana (Pardes), Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se), Chammak Challo (Ra.One) and title tracks of Baadshah, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Jab Tak Hai Jaan among others.

An emotional SRK after the performance said, “When I am 95, I will still be dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya, atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will bring Remo along.”

The actor had last appeared in Aanand L Rai's Zero, along with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film did not do well commercially. After that, the actor has yet to announce his next break and is taking a self-announced sabbatical to spend time with his family.

According to rumours, the actor will be next collaborating with Tamil director Atlee, who made Bigil with South Superstar Vijay. However, nothing has been announced yet and many other rumours have surfaced since then.

