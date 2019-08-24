Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, on Friday, August 23, recalled the time he had romanced many actresses on railway stations. The actor who has given his voice to the character of Simba in Disney's The Lion King, inaugurated a new postal cover at the Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai. The new postal stamp has been launched on the completion of 130 years of Bandra railway station.

Speaking at the event, Swades actor said, "I am really happy to be here. Mainly because maine railway station pe bahut sari ladkiyon ke sath mohabbat ki hai, bahut prem kia hai. Bus ye Bandra station hi reh gaya tha jaha mein nahi aaya. I thank you for inviting me here. Ab maine station dekh lia hai, toh mein koi heroine se baat karuga aur aana jana laga rahega (I have romanced many girls on the railway station, but I had never been to this station, so I am very happy to be here. Now, that I have seen this station, I will come back)."

Known as Badshah of Bollywood, Mr. @iamsrk tells his association with & memories of suburban stations of Mumbai, particularly about Bandra Station, in his inimitable style while releasing postal cover on Bandra Railway Station with Sh @ShelarAshish, Minister, Govt of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/yBxi8DBu9S — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 23, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan's connection with Railway stations goes back to 1995 in the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) where his character Raj Malhotra meets Kajol's character Simran Singh, on a railway station in Europe.

After DDLJ, in 1998 Mani Ratnam directed movie Dil Se, Shah Rukh Khan met Manisha Koirala at a railway station and he eventually falls in love with her.

In 2013, in Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan met the love of his life in the film Deepika Padukone at a railway station. Most parts of Chennai Express were shot in a train.

In 2017 movie Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan romanced his onscreen partner Anushka Sharma on their way to Budapest from Prague.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has a large fan base, was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero released in 2018.

