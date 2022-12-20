Shah Rukh Khan Receives Fan-Made Portrait of His Late Parents, Netizens Say 'It Brought Tears To My Eyes'

Shah Rukh Khan recently received a heartwarming present from one of his fans. Photos went viral from his fan accounts where a person can be seen gifting SRK a handmade portrait of his late parents. The Pathaan star can also be seen holding a pen in his hands, about to sign the portrait. SRK’s late father Taj Mohammed Khan was a freedom fighter. He passed away in 1981 due to cancer when the actor was very young. His mother Lateef Fatima Khan passed away in 1991 due to diabetes-related complications.

As soon as the photo was shared on the actor’s fan account, netizens took to the comment section to express their emotions. One user wrote, “Oh wow Speechless.. but for a son it was being a proud and emotional moment. Beautiful ❤️" while another user shared, “It brought tears to my eyes. Cannot even imagine his reaction!!❤️"

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan often talks about his parents in his interviews. Recently at the International Book Fair in Sharjah, the actor spoke about his parents and said that they would have been proud of the way the actor has raised his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Talking to Faye D’Souza, he said, “My mother would first say, ‘Tum bohot patle ho gaye ho, thoda weight put on karlo. Kaisa tumhara muh ho gaya hai, andar andar, galle andar chakle gaye hain… (You have become too thin. Look at your face, your cheeks have gone in)’. But both of them will be proud of my one achievement, if I may call it an achievement. They will be proud and happy with the way I have raised my three children."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Pathaan which will be his first film since 2018. Co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, the film will release on January 25, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will then be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara followed by Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

