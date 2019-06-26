Shah Rukh Khan Recreates Deewana Song to Thank Fans for 27 Years in Bollywood, Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan completed 27 years in Bollywood on Tuesday, and fans of the star celebrated the occasion on social media all day. SRK had made his Bollywood debut with Deewana on June 25, 1992, and it was a major success at the box office. Despite making his entry only in the second half of the film, Shah Rukh won hearts with his performance. That was the first of the many hits delivered by the 'King Khan'.

Late in the evening on Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to thank his fans for their love and support for 27 years. And he did that with a small recreation of the bike ride moment from the song Koi na koi chahiye from Deewana.

It seems SRK borrowed the bike he's riding in the video. The 53-year-old actor shared the video and captioned the post, "27 years, Thank you for the awesome 27 years everybody and Thank you Sharad for the bikes!" In the video, he also said that 27 years is exactly half his age and he has been entertaining people for half his life now.

On #27yearsofSRK, fans took to Twitter to pour in their love and wish to the 'Badshah' of Bollywood. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, "One of the BIGGEST & most TALENTED SUPERSTAR this country has ever produced. Congratulations @iamsrk for completing 27 Glorious years in the film Industry. May you give us many more memorable years in the cinema. God bless #27GoldenYearsOfSRK"

Fans couldn't contain their excitement to wish SRK on completing 27 Golden Years in Cinema. From sharing his inspirational quotes, to writing about his journey through Bollywood, fans took to Twitter to wish their King Khan in unique style.

