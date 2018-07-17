Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples of B-town. SRK tied the knot with his the then girlfriend, Gauri, at the very early stage of his career. In fact, he had not even entered the film industry at the time and had only appeared on a few TV shows. But the actor has no regrets.Recently, when a fan asked Shah Rukh why he got married so early, the actor had the perfect response.“Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain. So both came early with Gauri,” he wrote. That totally proves why Shah Rukh is called the "king of romance".Image courtesy: Screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram storyShah Rukh married Gauri in 1991 after dating her over six years. They have three kids together-- sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.