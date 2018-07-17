English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
Shah Rukh tied the knot with Gauri at the very early stage of his career.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples of B-town. SRK tied the knot with his the then girlfriend, Gauri, at the very early stage of his career. In fact, he had not even entered the film industry at the time and had only appeared on a few TV shows. But the actor has no regrets.
Recently, when a fan asked Shah Rukh why he got married so early, the actor had the perfect response.
“Bhai love aur luck kabhi bhi aajate hain. So both came early with Gauri,” he wrote. That totally proves why Shah Rukh is called the "king of romance".
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story
Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991 after dating her over six years. They have three kids together-- sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.
