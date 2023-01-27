Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Gets Call From Salman Khan After Pathaan's BO Collection, Tiger Says...

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham’s ‘Pathaan’ is currently the talk of the town. The film, which was released on January 25, has broken all box office records. In fact, the film has already minted over 200 crores worldwide, within the second day of release. Amid this, a report emerged that Salman Khan called Shah Rukh up and congratulated him for the success of Pathaan.

A source close to Salman’s team informed Pinkvilla that “Salman called Shah Rukh and congratulated him for Pathaan. He is incredibly happy about Shah Rukh Khan’s success and feels that no one deserves it more than SRK”. Apparently, Salman is also hopeful that Pathaan will do ‘incredibly well’ and take the box office sales to ‘400 crores’ in India. Salman will soon be meeting Shah Rukh in person for success.

A source close to the family also informed India Today that Shah Rukh is happy with the response as well. “Shah Rukh is thrilled beyond words. His team did expect the film to open big, but these numbers are out of the ballpark. No one expected the film to start breaking records so early on,” an insider claimed.

“While SRK is thankful and grateful for the love, is kids, especially his son, Aryan, was the first one to tell him that Pathaan would be a huge hit after the first trial. Aryan, who is turning into a director with an OTT platform, was blown away by the stunts and action scenes of Pathaan when he watched it at an early trial a few weeks back," the source added.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been garnering rave reviews for Shah Rukh Khan’s screen presence. The film also marked his comeback on the big screen after almost four years. The film was no less than a visual spectacle with the action scenes and especially with Shah Rukh and Salman sharing the same frame. Pathaan has now created history by collecting 113.6 crore gross on day 2. The total worldwide collection is nearly around 219.6 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan has many big-budget films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The movie all set to release on June 2023 will also mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

