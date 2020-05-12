Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly Hands Over Rights of Damini to Sunny Deol for Remake

It is said that Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol hit a rough patch after working in the film Darr. SRK's negative role in the film won was laudedk, which apparently did not go down well with the senior actor. Sunny had spoken about his displeasure with 'glorifying' villains in the film.

The two haven't worked together again after the 1993 film. But the actors seemed to have buried their differences recently, when Sunny needed the rights to his own film, Damini. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Sunny is planning to remake the 1993 film with his son Karan Deol.

The rights of the film was with Shah Rukh's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment, who had bought it from Damini's producers Aly and Karim Morani. After he found out that Sunny is keen to remake the 1993 film, SRK drove himself to his house without prior information and handed over the rights.

Sunny's son Karan was launched last year in the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The release did not get a favourable response from the audience.

Damini starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rishi Kapoor and Sunny Deol in a hard hitting story of a woman fighting for the rights of another. Damini witnesses her housemaid being raped by her brother-in-law and his friends. Despite facing many obstacles, she strives to get justice for her with the help of her husband and a lawyer. Sunny played the lawyer, which is one of the most memorable roles of the actor.

