Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Tom Hiddleston's Appreciation: You are Kind, God of Mischief
Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Tom Hiddleston's Appreciation: You are Kind, God of Mischief

Recently, Tom Hiddleston had said that he associates India and Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood star has now responded to his appreciation.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has responded to Tom Hiddleston’s appreciation for him. In an interview promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe show Loki, Tom had gushed about about Shah Rukh.

Now, in a latest tweet, SRK thanked Tom for his kind words. He said, “You are kind, God of Mischief… hope there’s no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can’t wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!"

In the viral video, Hiddleston played a game of Word Association and gushes about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about his first thought on India, the British star said, “Shah Rukh Khan." He once again mentioned SRK when the word ‘Bollywood’ came up. The 40-year-old actor also revealed that he had a special connection with the city of Chennai. “My akka (elder sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great," Hiddleston said in the video.

Meanwhile, after playing the character of Loki in six MCU films, Tom is back with his own show. Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame after the God of Mischief escapes with the Tesseract. Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Sophia Di Martino in pivotal roles. Created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, Loki premiered on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on June 9.

first published:June 11, 2021, 20:01 IST