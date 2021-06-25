Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shoot for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film romantic-drama Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Since then, King Khan’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on the silverscreen. It seems there are glad tidings for the actor’s fans as the megastar is back in action to work onhis action-thriller Pathan.

As per a report in Etimes, the actor has been spotted in Yah Raj Studios with Sidharth Anand, director of the film, today on June 25. These developments are likely to suggest that the actor has resumed the shooting of the much-hyped film. Earlier, in April, the film shoot was halted for two days,but later, due to extended lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers were unable to restart the shooting.

Finally, after a long gap, the film has been kickstarted. Reportedly, SRK has started the first shoot and will shortly be accompanied by other two lead stars in the film – Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While a sizeable part of the film will be shot in Mumbai, the rest comprising big action and scale sequences are scheduled to take place overseas. The film is said to be a high-octane action-thriller in which SRK will be seen performing the coolest stunts.

Some of the action sequences will also be performed on the Burj Khalifa, just like the one performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. The film also has a surprise for Salman Khan's fans as the actor will be appearing in a cameo in the film.

For the 10 days-long schedule in Mumbai, the actors will shoot inside the bio-bubble to ensure safety owing to coronavirus. The makers have also made sure that the entire cast and crewgot vaccinated before resuming the shoot.

Interestingly, SRK resumed the film on the day his debut movie Deewana was released. The day marks 29 years of his debut Bollywood film. The actor won Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for this 1992 action-romantic drama. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in lead roles.

