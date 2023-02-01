While Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released film Pathaan continues to break all box office records and scale new heights, the actor has now resumed his shooting commitments. Buzz is that, the actor has returned on the sets of his highly anticipated next ‘Jawan’. The film, helmed by Atlee, will mark Shah Rukh’s pan-India debut. He would be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. While an old photo of the actor from the sets has gone viral, an official update on the same is awaited.

A few days ago, Peepingmoon also reported that the actor will go back on the floors from February 1. “While he would be immersed in a six-day schedule that would require him to shoot some high-intensity action sequences, he would also be joined by Sanya Malhotra”. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, would go ahead with their schedules later this month. The makers are planning to wrap shooting for the film by March 2023 as the film’s post-production work is in full swing.

#SRK back on the sets of #Jawan today in his monster avatar pic.twitter.com/jre8fun2mo— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 31, 2023

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared,“Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

Coming back to Pathaan, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While John played the role of an antagonist, Deepika played the role of an officer. Both of their characters’ on-screen energy and the action scenes were immensely loved. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also marked SRK’s comeback to the big screen after almost four years. Salman Khan also had a special cameo in the film. According to Box Office India, the film has collected around 315 crores across the nation. At the success meet, the actors along with the director thanked the media as well as the fans for their support.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has also wrapped shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

