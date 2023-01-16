Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Mumbai After Promoting Pathaan at Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is currently the talk of the town. The movie is all set to release on January 25 in theatres. Prior to the release, the makers are going all out to promote the film and keep fans on their toes. Shah Rukh had earlier jetted off to Dubai to speak about his film. He has now returned to Mumbai. The paparazzi captured him earlier in the day. Have a look:

Earlier in Dubai, the actor also promoted the film in the International League T20 opening ceremony. He was seen walking across the stadium and was greeted by millions of fans.

A video shared from the official Abu Dhabi Knight Riders cricket team has gone viral now. They captioned the video, “Could there be a better way to start our tournament? #DCvADKR #BornToStorm #ADKR”.

Earlier sharing the trailer on social media handle, Shah Rukh wrote, “Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now! Link in bio. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023."

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also stars John Abraham in the role of an antagonist. Apart from them, Salman Khan will be having a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also marks SRK’s comeback on the big screen after the 2018 film ‘Zero’. He will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. Apart from that, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here