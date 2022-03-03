Shah Rukh Khan Returns With Pathaan Teaser, Q&A And His Trademark Wit. Check Tweets

The release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited film Pathaan has been unveiled. Hours after revealing the release date with a teaser of his upcoming film, Shahrukh Khan conducted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. During the session, the fans asked obvious questions, but Shah Rukh’s replies were full of honesty and his trademark wit.

So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

In the fun-filled ten-minute session, the fans bombarded king khan with innumerable questions related to his personal life, work, and his upcoming projects.

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Where were you missing for so many days?” Shahrukh responded, “In my thoughts…”

Asked his look from Pathan, Shahrukh replied, “I look the same only since 32 years now… Haha. What look… it’s the same my handsome self….”

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Not just that, when a fan asked SRK, “Sir how long did it take you to grow your hair for Pathaan? Assuming you haven’t used extensions, or have you? #AskSRK.” The Badshah actor replied, “Bhai jab meri jaise zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta… ghar ki kheti hain a!! #Pathan”

Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan https://t.co/6ADyx9QGKn— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Hopping onto the impromptu question-and-answer session, Riteish Deshmukh asked, “What kind of fireworks do we expect when Pathaan meets Tiger on the big screen…. @BeingSalmanKhan @iamsrk #AskSRK #Pathaan.” The actor also tagged Salman Khan in the tweet; however, it seems like King Khan chose not to reply to the question. https://twitter.com/Riteishd/status/1499009796141645825?s=20&t=5_exiZPO3eSNBtG2GFPVIg

Slated to hit theatres on January 25, 2023, Shahrukh Khan will be seen on the big screen after almost 4 years. Pathaan, backed by Yash Raj Films and helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. In the last outing Zero, Shah Rukh appeared with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the film failed to create any magic at the box office.

