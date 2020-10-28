Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Doesn’t Pay the Bill When He Goes Out with His Friends

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not only known for his acting but his witty replies too. Recently, the actor hosted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle as he tweeted, “Actually why not....let’s have a #AskSRK for a bit then time to build a sandcastle with the little one.” The actor was seen giving answers to some interesting questions asked by his fans.

Replying to SRK’s tweet, a fan asked him, “If you go out to dinner with your non-famous friends, do you all still split the bill or do you pay? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” To this, SRK replied hilariously, “Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money”.

Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money https://t.co/UtJEUgcyes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Shah Rukh’s fan following is quite evident as they followers flooded the internet with their questions. A fan tweeted every time he smiles, a new star is born, and the superstar has the most epic reply ever as he wrote, “Oh wow...then will smile more often...need to work on getting little Pluto back as a planet.”

Oh wow...then will smile more often...need to work on getting little Pluto back as a planet. https://t.co/BU975eBmNk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Another fan asked what to eat to become like SRK, to which the actor replied, “This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke... ‘people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’.”

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

When asked about his upcoming film, SRK also hinted that he will announce his next project soon once the COVID-19 situation gets normal.

Meanwhile, SRK will celebrate his 55th birthday on November 2 and the fans are quite excited. However, this year, the actor requested his fans to not to gather outside his home Mannat owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The speculations are also there that the actor might announce his next project on his birthday. The actor was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Anand L Rai’s directorial Zero. The film also featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.