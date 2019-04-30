Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Took 5-year-old Son AbRam To Polling Booth

Little one was a bit confused between ‘Boating’ and Voting, so took him along to experience the difference. pic.twitter.com/8X6DsTP8bc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2019

There's only one thing in this world sharper than Shah Rukh Khan's cheekbones, and that's SRK's razor-sharp sense of humour.The Bollywood actor is legendary for his dad jokes, and can mostly be found sharing funny parenting tips or tweeting about the "worst thing" about being a father.The actor has once again posted about the ongoing agony of fatherhood. Shah Rukh, who was spotted with his youngest son AbRam at a polling booth while casting his vote on Monday, shared the interesting reason behind taking his little one along.In his post, SRK revealed that AbRam was confused between the concept of "boating and voting", and hence he came along."Little one was a bit confused between boating and voting, so took him along to experience the difference," Shah Rukh tweeted alongside a picture of him and wife Gauri Khan taking AbRam to the polling booth.Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan, cast their vote as Mumbai went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.Among the early voters were Priyanka, Priya Dutt, Lara Dutta, Aamir, who came along with wife Kiran Rao.It was also a baby's day out for some of the star children like Taimur Ali Khan who came with mother Kareena, Yug Devgn who came with his parents Ajay and Kajol Devgn.