Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Plans After Pathaan's Release Tomorrow, Says 'Sirf Apne Bacchon...'

The moment every Shah Rukh Khan fan has been waiting for is almost here. Tomorrow, January 25, we will witness King Khan’s return to the big screen after four long years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While the entire SRK fandom knows what they are doing tomorrow, what plans does the man himself have? Well, Shah Rukh answered that during an #ASKSRK session, he held recently. During the session, one user asked, “@iamsrk #AskSRK kal aap movie dekhenge ya box office record dekhenge 😄😄"

Answering this, Shah Rukh wrote, “Kal main sirf apne bacchon ke saath baithunga…bas." Shah Rukh Khan is the proud father of three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan.

Take a look:

Kal main sirf apne bacchon ke saath baithunga…bas. https://t.co/lnyfmZAppO— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Pathaan will mark SRK’s first feature film after his 2018 film Zero. Earlier, he made cameos in films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Meanwhile, according to reports, the advance bookings of Pathaan has crossed the advance bookings of Siddharth’s previous film War.

Until Monday midnight, Pathaan already sold 4.19 lakh tickets in the three national chains, claimed a PinkVilla report. The three chains include PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. With this, Pathaan beat Hrithik Roshan’s War, which held the record previously with 4.10 lakh tickets sold in the mentioned multiplexes. The report added that for the opening weekend, the film has already sold 7.75 lakh tickets in the three national chains. The film is expected to surpass 10 lakh ticket sales on Tuesday.

Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. The actor will then be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

