Shah Rukh Khan Reveals One of the Few Things Gauri Khan Lets Him Do in the House: I Don't Disrupt the Designing

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has hardly made any proper public appearance or interaction in the last few months, attended an event in Delhi today, May 24, where he spoke to the audience gathered there. The actor talked about one of the few things that his wife Gauri Khan allows him to do at their home, Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan said, as quoted by Pinkvilla, “(I Don’t) Disrupt the designing in the house, because she (Gauri Khan) is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I’m allowed to do, maybe because there is an understanding that I know technology the best in the house plus the aesthetics are so amazing, that whenever I go and buy a television, (I can) put it any room that I want or any place I wish to..”

He also shared that he has a television in each room.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made a dapper entry at the event. In pictures and videos from the event, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a smart black tuxedo which he styled with his pair of sunglasses.

In the videos from the event, Shah Rukh Khan walked onto the stage greeting everyone in the crowd with an Adab while the theme music of his film Don played in the background. If that wasn’t enough, Shah Rukh also struck his signature pose.

On Monday, Shah Rukh was spotted at the private airport in Mumbai. The actor, like previously, was seen dodging the cameras with the help of an umbrella. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the actor surrounded by his team making his way into the airport.

Prior to this, he was clicked arriving at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has interesting projects lined up. His most anticipated film Pathaan will release next year. The film will see him reunite with Deepika Padukone and will also star John Abraham. Apart from this, he is working with Rajkumar Hirani for his film Dunki and will also be seen in Atlee’s next with Nayanthara.

