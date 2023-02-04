Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The 'Real' Collection of Pathaan, Says '5000 Crores...'

Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang with his film Pathaan and proved once again why he is considered the Badshaah of Bollywood. The Siddharth Anand directorial which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone has shattered several records at the box office and has been receiving lots of love from all over the world. Amid this, SRK held another #ASKSRK session on Twitter and replied to several fans. One of them asked the actor about Pathaan’s collection and he had the most hilarious reply.

When a netizen asked, “#Pathaan ka real collection kitna he ?#AskSRK" SRK replied in his signature humorous style, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??"

5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai?? https://t.co/P2zXqTFmdH— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

SRK also replied to several questions regarding Pathaan. When one netizen said that they did not like the second half of the film, he said, “Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai. Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend."

Koi baat nahi. Apni apni pasand hoti hai. Pehla half see of #Pathaan second half see some other film on OTT this weekend. https://t.co/Q6hgMVic9f— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

The film is getting an overwhelming response from all and has now crossed Rs 700 crore globally in just nine days. On Saturday, sharing an update on the film in India, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz."

#Pathaan races towards ₹ 400 cr mark… Commences Week 2 on a SOLID NOTE… Collects in double digits on [second] Fri [Day 10]… Expect BIGGER JUMPS over the weekend… Will cross #Dangal today [Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 364.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/JbYEpQiOcy— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2023

Next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. Following that, he will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

