Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What AbRam Thinks of His Stardom After Seeing Fans Gathered Outside Mannat on SRK's Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan held a #AskSRK session on Twitter recently and replied to a lot of fans. One of them asked him about his birthday celebrations and about AbRam’s reaction to seeing so many people gathered outside their home. On November 2, SRK’s fans, like every year, gathered in front of Mannat to catch a glimpse of the star. The actor, too, waved at them. Accompanying him was his and Gauri Khan’s youngest son, AbRam Khan. One fan asked SRK, “How’s Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?”

To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad.”

Take a look at the Tweet:

He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad… https://t.co/mjICl32kU8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

During the ask me anything session, Shah Rukh Khan also revealed that he learnt Fortnite from AbRam. When one fan asked, “What are you playing nowadays on PlayStation ?” he replied, “Learning Fortnite from the little one…”

Learning Fortnite from the little one… https://t.co/KtWUfk4VyD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

This is not the first time SRK talked about AbRam’s understanding of his stardom. A couple of years ago, Shah Rukh shared an anecdote on the same. In one of his old interviews, he said that his eldest son Aryan Khan once asked AbRam what their father does. He said, “One day Aryan asked AbRam, ‘do you know why people come to wave to papa?’ AbRam kept quiet to that. Further, Aryan asked him, ‘you know what papa does?’AbRam innocently replied, ‘yes, shooting.’” When Aryan again asked AbRam whether he knows what is dad is, AbRam replied, “Actor.” Finally, when he asked why so many people come to see him, the innocent AbRam replied, “yes because he is handsome.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

