Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Can't Afford to Get Gauri on Board For Films
Shah Rukh Khan says that he cannot afford to get his interior decorator and producer wife Gauri Khan on board to design for films.
A file photo of Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan during an event in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says that he cannot afford to get his interior decorator and producer wife Gauri Khan on board to design for films.
"We make really small films. We can't afford to get her on board for our films," the actor said.
His comments came after Gauri said: "Right now, I am very busy. My hands are full and whenever I will have time then, 100 per cent I will do it."
The husband and wife were interacting with the media on Monday at the inauguration of 'Sanchos' -- a Mexican restaurant designed by Gauri.
"I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to do parties," said Shah Rukh, who is gearing up for the release of his film "Zero" on December 21.
Apart from designing restaurants and office spaces, Gauri has also designed the homes of Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.
Gauri said: "This restaurant is special because apart from the food... indoor and outdoor vibe of this space is going to be very warm and inviting. In Mumbai, people love to be in outdoors more than just staying there in their homes and stuff so, I think this place is just to relax.
"It's more like a day restaurant and I hope everybody enjoys the space which we have designed and I hope Shah Rukh loved it."
